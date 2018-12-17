iShares North American Tech ETF (IGM) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2499 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This is an increase from iShares North American Tech ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF stock traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.73. The company had a trading volume of 162,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,133. iShares North American Tech ETF has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $211.58.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

