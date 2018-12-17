iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) Stake Lessened by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,037 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $14,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,244,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $662,915,000 after buying an additional 1,115,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,943,000 after acquiring an additional 120,299 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,477,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,915,000 after purchasing an additional 693,522 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $408,660,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,904,000 after acquiring an additional 748,309 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO opened at $175.57 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $175.04 and a 1 year high of $220.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

