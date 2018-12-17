iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4746 per share on Friday, December 21st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th.

IWS stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.23. 2,340,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,724. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.87 and a fifty-two week high of $92.95.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

