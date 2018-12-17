iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) is Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 2,328.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,326,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,066,233 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 5.2% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC owned approximately 16.26% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $260,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $121,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 681.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $203,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Peoples Bank OH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $215,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $116.08 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $112.07 and a 1-year high of $131.30.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/ishares-sp-100-etf-oef-is-matthew-goff-investment-advisor-llcs-5th-largest-position.html.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.