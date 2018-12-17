Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ISHARES Tr/MSCI NEW ZEALAND ET (BMV:ENZL) by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ISHARES Tr/MSCI NEW ZEALAND ET were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENZL. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in ISHARES Tr/MSCI NEW ZEALAND ET in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ISHARES Tr/MSCI NEW ZEALAND ET by 698.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 27,909 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in ISHARES Tr/MSCI NEW ZEALAND ET in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ISHARES Tr/MSCI NEW ZEALAND ET in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ISHARES Tr/MSCI NEW ZEALAND ET in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Get ISHARES Tr/MSCI NEW ZEALAND ET alerts:

ISHARES Tr/MSCI NEW ZEALAND ET has a 12 month low of $800.00 and a 12 month high of $935.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “ISHARES Tr/MSCI NEW ZEALAND ET (ENZL) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/ishares-tr-msci-new-zealand-et-enzl-shares-bought-by-jane-street-group-llc.html.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENZL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES Tr/MSCI NEW ZEALAND ET (BMV:ENZL).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES Tr/MSCI NEW ZEALAND ET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES Tr/MSCI NEW ZEALAND ET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.