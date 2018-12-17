iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.518 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 21st. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This is a positive change from iShares Transportation Average ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

BATS:IYT traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.24. The stock had a trading volume of 462,451 shares. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73.

About iShares Transportation Average ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

