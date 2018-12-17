iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 (IYK)

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.6918 per share on Friday, December 21st. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th.

Shares of IYK traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.03. 45,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,087. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $130.93.

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

