Isra Vision (ISR) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Isra Vision (ETR:ISR) has been assigned a €44.00 ($51.16) price target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential upside of 83.72% from the company’s current price.

ISR has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Isra Vision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oddo Bhf set a €44.60 ($51.86) price objective on shares of Isra Vision and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th.

ETR:ISR opened at €23.95 ($27.85) on Monday.

About Isra Vision

ISRA VISION AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface inspection and image processing systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Automation and Surface Vision. It offers robot vision solutions, including 2D and mono 2 ½D robot vision, mono 3D, 3D shape matching, 3D shape matching multi-view, 3D photogrammetry, 3D stereo sensor, 3D stereo system, 3D area profile scan, 3D intelliPICK point cloud, 3D visual servo, and 3D adapted uncalibrated robot automation systems, as well as 2D inline, and 3D gap and flush sensor systems.

