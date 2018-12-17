J C Penney Company Inc (JCP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,218,394 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the November 15th total of 142,261,229 shares. Approximately 44.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,690,588 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.6 days.

NYSE:JCP opened at $1.20 on Monday. J C Penney has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.81.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J C Penney will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in J C Penney by 195.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 156,817 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 103,815 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of J C Penney by 13.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,183,549 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 142,795 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of J C Penney by 4.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,030,272 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 47,745 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of J C Penney during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of J C Penney by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,765,412 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $97,730,000 after buying an additional 2,062,002 shares during the period. 73.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JCP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 price objective on J C Penney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of J C Penney in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on J C Penney from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Argus cut J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. J C Penney has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.93.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

