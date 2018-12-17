J D Wetherspoon (JDWPY) versus Cannae (CNNE) Critical Analysis

J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) and Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

This table compares J D Wetherspoon and Cannae’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J D Wetherspoon $2.28 billion 0.67 $89.95 million N/A N/A Cannae $1.17 billion 1.05 $108.80 million $1.54 11.06

Cannae has lower revenue, but higher earnings than J D Wetherspoon.

Risk & Volatility

J D Wetherspoon has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cannae has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for J D Wetherspoon and Cannae, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J D Wetherspoon 2 0 1 0 1.67 Cannae 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cannae has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.80%. Given Cannae’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cannae is more favorable than J D Wetherspoon.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Cannae shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Cannae shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

J D Wetherspoon pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cannae does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares J D Wetherspoon and Cannae’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J D Wetherspoon N/A N/A N/A Cannae -1.99% -2.08% -1.74%

Summary

Cannae beats J D Wetherspoon on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.