J Sainsbury (JSAIY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

JSAIY opened at $13.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.80. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail  Food; Retail  General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

