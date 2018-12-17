Jaguar Financial (JFC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Jaguar Financial Corp (CVE:JFC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Jaguar Financial (CVE:JFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($0.12) million during the quarter.

About Jaguar Financial (CVE:JFC)

Jaguar Financial Corporation is a private equity firm that invests in undervalued, underappreciated companies and small capitalization companies. The firm is generally agnostic about the industries. Jaguar Financial Corporation was founded in 1956 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

