Jammin Java (JAMN) and Medifast (MED) Head-To-Head Comparison

Jammin Java (OTCMKTS:JAMN) and Medifast (NYSE:MED) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jammin Java and Medifast’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jammin Java $11.20 million 0.00 -$5.20 million N/A N/A Medifast $301.56 million 5.29 $27.72 million $2.29 58.23

Medifast has higher revenue and earnings than Jammin Java.

Profitability

This table compares Jammin Java and Medifast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jammin Java N/A N/A N/A Medifast 10.95% 43.45% 30.19%

Dividends

Medifast pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Jammin Java does not pay a dividend. Medifast pays out 83.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Medifast shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Jammin Java shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Medifast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Jammin Java and Medifast, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jammin Java 0 0 0 0 N/A Medifast 0 0 2 0 3.00

Medifast has a consensus target price of $249.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.74%. Given Medifast’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Medifast is more favorable than Jammin Java.

Volatility & Risk

Jammin Java has a beta of -5.5, meaning that its share price is 650% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medifast has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Medifast beats Jammin Java on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jammin Java

Jammin Java Corp. produces and sells roasted coffee under the Marley Coffee brand name in the United States and internationally. It distributes roasted coffee to grocery, retail, online, service, hospitality, office coffee service, and big box store industries. The company was formerly known as Marley Coffee Inc. and changed its name to Jammin Java Corp. in July 2009. Jammin Java Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands. The company sells its products through various channels, including the Internet, call centers, independent health advisors, medical professionals, franchise weight loss clinics, and direct consumer marketing. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 16 franchised Medifast weight control centers in Arizona, California, Louisiana, Minnesota, and Wisconsin; and 18 reseller locations in California, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

