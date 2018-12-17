Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.89 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 84.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,139 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 72.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 618,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,516,000 after purchasing an additional 26,595 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 58.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $748,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $48.99 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $50.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.1259 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.89 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/jane-street-group-llc-has-3-89-million-holdings-in-ishares-core-total-usd-bond-market-etf-iusb.html.

Further Reading: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.