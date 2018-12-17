Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Position in Ebix Inc (EBIX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ebix were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBIX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ebix in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,024,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Ebix in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,610,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ebix by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,211,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,851,000 after acquiring an additional 262,505 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ebix by 74.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 587,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,773,000 after acquiring an additional 251,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Ebix by 142.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 408,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,849,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBIX. Maxim Group set a $22.60 price target on shares of Ebix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ebix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ebix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ebix in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

EBIX stock opened at $43.41 on Monday. Ebix Inc has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.53.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Ebix had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $128.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.63 million. Ebix’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ebix Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Ebix’s payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

In other Ebix news, major shareholder Fondation Rennes sold 200,000 shares of Ebix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $8,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,415,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,303,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Raina acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.45 per share, with a total value of $52,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,599,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,817,902. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,347,320 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Ebix Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

