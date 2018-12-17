Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $606,000 Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,225,000 after acquiring an additional 37,404 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $779,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $58,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,703.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $182,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,658,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ALK opened at $62.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.53 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALK. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

