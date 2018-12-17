Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (BPR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit during the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit during the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit during the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BPR stock opened at $16.44 on Monday. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

In other Brookfield Property Reit news, insider Brian Kingston acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $365,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Brookfield Property Reit

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

