Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $168.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.22.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $140.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $130.15 and a 1-year high of $184.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $469.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.64 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total transaction of $218,387.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,022,920.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suzanne Sawochka Hooper sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $467,460.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,002 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 49,935 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 38,733 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 37,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,108 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?

Analyst Recommendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply