Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $168.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.22.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $140.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $130.15 and a 1-year high of $184.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $469.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.64 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total transaction of $218,387.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,022,920.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suzanne Sawochka Hooper sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $467,460.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,002 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 49,935 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 38,733 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 37,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,108 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

