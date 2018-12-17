JCDecaux (JCDXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JCDXF traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

