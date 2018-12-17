Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Belmond (BEL) to Hold

Belmond (NYSE:BEL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BEL. ValuEngine upgraded Belmond from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Belmond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

NYSE:BEL opened at $24.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.67, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.46. Belmond has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Belmond (NYSE:BEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Belmond had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $193.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.78 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Belmond will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Belmond by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,956,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,312,000 after purchasing an additional 721,612 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Belmond by 212.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 20,009 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Belmond by 81.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 48,803 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belmond in the third quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Belmond in the second quarter worth $4,436,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belmond Company Profile

Belmond Ltd. engages in the hotel and travel businesses. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned, invested in, or managed 36 deluxe hotels and resort properties in the United States, Mexico, The Caribbean, Europe, Southern Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia; 1 stand-alone restaurant in New York; 7 tourist trains in Europe, Southeast Asia, and Peru; 1 river cruise in Myanmar; and 1 canal boat business in France.

