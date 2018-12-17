Jefferies Financial Group Lowers RPC (RES) to Sell

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RPC (NYSE:RES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $9.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

RES has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $14.00 target price on RPC and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $14.00 price target on RPC and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on RPC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on RPC in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RPC from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get RPC alerts:

Shares of RES stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). RPC had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $439.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RPC will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RES. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RPC in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in RPC by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in RPC in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RPC in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RPC by 484.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares in the last quarter. 32.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.