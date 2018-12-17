Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates $131.00 Price Target for Estee Lauder Companies (EL)

Jefferies Financial Group set a $131.00 target price on Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) in a research note published on Friday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EL. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $162.00 price target on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. DA Davidson upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.19.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $135.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. Estee Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $121.93 and a twelve month high of $158.80.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.14%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 13,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $2,098,797.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,795.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 7,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $1,053,059.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,713.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,207 shares of company stock valued at $37,717,077 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

