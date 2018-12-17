Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “C$45.00” Price Target for Spin Master (TOY)

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$45.00 price target on Spin Master (TSE:TOY) in a report issued on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

TOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. National Bank Financial set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Spin Master and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.00.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$39.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$38.77 and a 12 month high of C$61.76.

In other Spin Master news, insider Chris Harrs sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.40, for a total value of C$1,169,460.00.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Activities, Games & Puzzles and Fun Furniture; Remote Control and Interactive Characters; Boys Action and High-Tech Construction; Pre-School and Girls; and Outdoor.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.