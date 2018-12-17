Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Chevron Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chevron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $7.74 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chevron’s FY2020 earnings at $7.86 EPS.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 8.79%. Chevron’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

Chevron stock opened at $113.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $217.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $133.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Live Your Vision LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 308.0% during the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $141,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $144,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 20,716.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4,389.3% during the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total value of $574,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,833 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.08%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

