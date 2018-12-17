Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on PDC Energy Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PDC Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now expects that the energy producer will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Williams Capital set a $77.00 price objective on PDC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on PDC Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.30.

PDC Energy stock opened at $30.92 on Monday. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.68.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.85) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director David C. Parke sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $28,049.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,524.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $73,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,541 shares of company stock worth $312,151 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,092 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,718 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

