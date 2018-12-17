Jefferies Group LLC Acquires 4,598 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 154.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,582 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

BOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.90.

Shares of BOH opened at $70.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $70.86 and a 12-month high of $89.09.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.69 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.24%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

