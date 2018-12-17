JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 13.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 598,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after acquiring an additional 93,646 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 13.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 393,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 16,081 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,268,000 after acquiring an additional 72,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $16.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.58.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.79.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 53 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 101 destinations in 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

