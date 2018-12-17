John Bean Technologies (JBT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $68.57

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.57 and last traded at $69.95, with a volume of 117126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.73.

JBT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $119.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on John Bean Technologies to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $481.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

In related news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $80,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,038.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,148,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,664,000 after purchasing an additional 56,258 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 293,356.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 46,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 46,937 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,148,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,664,000 after acquiring an additional 56,258 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 60,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing solutions, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

