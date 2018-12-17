John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (HTY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.65

Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (NYSE:HTY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,014,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at $872,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000.
John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd Company Profile (NYSE:HTY)
There is no company description available for John Hancock Tax Advantage Global Shareholder Yield Fund.
Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.