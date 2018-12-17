Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.13-8.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $81.0-81.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.39 billion.Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $8.13-8.18 EPS.

Shares of JNJ traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.14. 36,870,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,448,212. The company has a market cap of $356.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $118.62 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 26th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.58.

In other news, Director Charles Prince purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $268,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 166,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $24,405,814.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,772,611.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 514,187 shares of company stock valued at $74,951,528 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

