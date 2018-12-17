Joseph A. Jolson Acquires 10,611 Shares of JMP Group LLC (JMP) Stock

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 10,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,508.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,643.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE JMP opened at $4.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.92, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.23 million, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.66. JMP Group LLC has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $5.72.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that JMP Group LLC will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. JMP Group’s payout ratio is 180.00%.

JMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of JMP Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

