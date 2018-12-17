Journey Energy (JOY) Stock Rating Lowered by GMP Securities

GMP Securities lowered shares of Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday. GMP Securities currently has C$2.40 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$2.75.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital raised shares of Journey Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$2.25 to C$3.15 in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Journey Energy from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$1.80 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, August 30th.

Shares of Journey Energy stock opened at C$1.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.40, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Journey Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.54.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$34.03 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Journey Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Greater Countess area located adjacent to Brooks, Alberta; the Greater Crystal area located to the southwest of Edmonton, Alberta; and the Matziwin property to the north of Brooks, Alberta.

