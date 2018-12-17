JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Airbus (AIR) a €125.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIR. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($144.19) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Commerzbank set a €128.00 ($148.84) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($147.67) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €120.17 ($139.73).

Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a one year high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aeronautics, space, and related products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

