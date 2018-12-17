JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 44,470 Shares of Glaukos Corp (GKOS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 44,470 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.26% of Glaukos worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 426,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $64.59 on Monday. Glaukos Corp has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $70.91.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $43.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corp will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GKOS shares. ValuEngine raised Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Glaukos to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,603.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Phd Link sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $2,391,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,653,652 over the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

