JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 168,233 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 759,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168,233 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.71% of Franklin Street Properties worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,566,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,371,000 after buying an additional 934,843 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,661,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,226,000 after purchasing an additional 124,068 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,094,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,929,000 after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 231.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 93,760 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Street Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.69.

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.44 million.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

