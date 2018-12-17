JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) & Shore Bancshares (SHBI) Head-To-Head Comparison

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Shore Bancshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Shore Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JPMorgan Chase & Co. $113.90 billion 3.02 $24.44 billion $6.87 14.60 Shore Bancshares $65.55 million 2.74 $11.26 million N/A N/A

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Bancshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Shore Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JPMorgan Chase & Co. 0 8 14 0 2.64 Shore Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus price target of $123.53, indicating a potential upside of 23.17%. Shore Bancshares has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.00%. Given Shore Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shore Bancshares is more favorable than JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.2% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Shore Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JPMorgan Chase & Co. 23.39% 13.90% 1.24% Shore Bancshares 21.52% 9.80% 1.14%

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats Shore Bancshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases. The Corporate & Investment Bank segment provides investment banking products and services, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, and capital-raising in equity and debt markets, as well as loan origination and syndication; treasury services, such as cash management and liquidity solutions; and cash securities and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research. This segment also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The Commercial Banking segment offers financial solutions, including lending, treasury, investment banking, and asset management to corporations, municipalities, financial institutions, and nonprofit entities, as well as financing to real estate investors and owners. The Asset & Wealth Management segment provides investment and wealth management services across various asset classes, such as equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds; multi-asset investment management services; retirement services; and brokerage and banking services comprising trusts, estates, loans, mortgages, and deposits. As of October 1, 2018, the company operated through a network of approximately 5,100 branches. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Products and Services segments. The Community Banking segment comprises small business services, retail brokerage, trust services, and consumer banking products and services. The Insurance Products and Services segment includes property and casualty, life, marine, individual health, and long-term care insurance. The company was founded on March 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

