JS Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY)

JS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Ceridian HCM accounts for 2.7% of JS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. JS Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Ceridian HCM worth $9,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 356.6% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,511,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,249 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,920,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,293 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,946,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,798,000 after acquiring an additional 423,380 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,469,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,592,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

CDAY stock opened at $35.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.98.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.29 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Paul D. Elliott sold 196,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $7,851,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 4,396,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $152,565,281.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,953,737 shares of company stock worth $174,328,418.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “JS Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/js-capital-management-llc-raises-holdings-in-ceridian-hcm-holding-inc-cday.html.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.