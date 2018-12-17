Just Eat (JE) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Just Eat (LON:JE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JE. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Just Eat from GBX 980 ($12.81) to GBX 920 ($12.02) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 785 ($10.26) price target (down previously from GBX 1,000 ($13.07)) on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Just Eat from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 859.18 ($11.23).

Get Just Eat alerts:

LON JE opened at GBX 579.20 ($7.57) on Monday. Just Eat has a twelve month low of GBX 544 ($7.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 906 ($11.84).

In other news, insider Helen A. Weir sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 589 ($7.70), for a total transaction of £29,450 ($38,481.64).

About Just Eat

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value (NAV)

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.