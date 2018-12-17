KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) Stake Lowered by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,196 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,506,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,380,000 after buying an additional 1,226,197 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 853.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,346,000 after buying an additional 1,002,023 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,086,000 after buying an additional 802,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,477,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,944,000 after buying an additional 730,355 shares during the period. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter worth $32,997,000. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KAR opened at $49.45 on Monday. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $64.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $933.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

KAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $70.00 target price on KAR Auction Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

