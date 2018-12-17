Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (KMF) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 69.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 93,988 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd in the third quarter worth about $143,000. EULAV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 825.9% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd in the third quarter worth about $205,000.

Get Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd alerts:

NYSE:KMF opened at $10.36 on Monday. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $15.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%.

In other Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd news, insider James C. Baker purchased 20,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/kayne-anderson-midstream-energy-fd-inc-kmf-shares-bought-by-koshinski-asset-management-inc.html.

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.