Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (KMF) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 69.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 93,988 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd in the third quarter worth about $143,000. EULAV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 825.9% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd in the third quarter worth about $205,000.
NYSE:KMF opened at $10.36 on Monday. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $15.32.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%.
In other Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd news, insider James C. Baker purchased 20,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd Company Profile
Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.
Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.