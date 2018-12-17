KAZ Minerals (KAZ) Given New GBX 590 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 590 ($7.71) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “sector performer” rating on the copper miner’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Barclays cut their price target on KAZ Minerals from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price target on KAZ Minerals from GBX 805 ($10.52) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 732.69 ($9.57).

Shares of KAZ stock opened at GBX 531 ($6.94) on Monday. KAZ Minerals has a 52-week low of GBX 413.10 ($5.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 974.20 ($12.73).

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. It operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in eastern Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

