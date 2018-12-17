Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) in a research report report published on Thursday, 99wallstreet.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

KDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Macquarie set a $24.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.21.

Shares of NYSE:KDP opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $126.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $220,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Andrew Loucks bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 62,830 shares of company stock worth $1,679,828 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,442,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $677,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,746,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,695,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

