Kforce (KFRC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Kforce has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $43.51.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $355.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.89 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 36.45% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $197,434.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $346,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,174.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,012. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the second quarter valued at $217,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the second quarter valued at $281,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.