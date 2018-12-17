Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Shares Bought by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1,402.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,182,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,488 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 293.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,413,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,953 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,478,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,325 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,368,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly Clark news, VP Michael T. Azbell sold 13,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,559,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $739,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,132 shares in the company, valued at $459,395.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly Clark stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,681. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $97.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 535.49% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $104.00 target price on Kimberly Clark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.64.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Shares Bought by Smith Moore & CO.” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/kimberly-clark-corp-kmb-shares-bought-by-smith-moore-co.html.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.