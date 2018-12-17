Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 96,053 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.20% of Kinder Morgan worth $79,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.2% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 116,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $6,060,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,546,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,341,000 after buying an additional 442,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $282,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 235,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,976,795.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMI opened at $16.17 on Monday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays set a $21.00 target price on Kinder Morgan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

