Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Knight-Swift's growth policy on the back of mergers and acquisitions impresses us. In line with this, the company acquired Abilene Motor Express in March 2018. Also, Knight-Swift is being aided by solid demand for freight and volume growth. The company has been able to stablilize the Swift consolidated tractor fleet on the back of consistent efforts in the first half of the year. The company's earnings per share projection for the fourth quarter is also encouraging. Despite such positives, Knight-Swift's high capital expenditures are concerning and might affect bottom line growth in the long term. The company’s acute driver shortage and the subsequent constraint on truck count remain challenges going forward. In fact, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year's time.”

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

KNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.24.

NYSE KNX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.59. 81,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,267. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,087,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 239,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,855 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 797,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,462,000 after acquiring an additional 200,675 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 197,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 136,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.