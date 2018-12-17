Komodo Achieves Market Cap of $63.30 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Komodo has a market cap of $63.30 million and approximately $393,400.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00015959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BarterDEX, CoinExchange, Bitbns and Upbit. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.01576635 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00350127 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00067517 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00134026 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009590 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00030580 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 111,039,439 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BarterDEX, Binance, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, Bitbns and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

