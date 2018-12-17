Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,823,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 85,785 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 10.73% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $1,879,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,823,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,879,854,000 after buying an additional 85,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,139,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,587,262,000 after purchasing an additional 427,716 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 113.3% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,700,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $305,341,000 after purchasing an additional 903,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,645,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $285,845,000 after purchasing an additional 213,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 30.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,006,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,843,000 after purchasing an additional 237,918 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LH traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,471. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $136.15 and a twelve month high of $190.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.14). Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America to $190.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $202.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $201.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.06.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total value of $56,749.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,636.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.29, for a total transaction of $604,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,905.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

