Lafargeholcim Ltd (HCMLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lafargeholcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Lafargeholcim from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Lafargeholcim from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lafargeholcim from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.53. Lafargeholcim has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About Lafargeholcim

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalt, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

