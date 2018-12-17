Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Holdings Lifted by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 13.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 12.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

In related news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 20,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $1,593,422.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $70.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.11. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $80.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $418.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.29 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

